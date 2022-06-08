Manchester United looking to address midfield woes despite making contact with Liverpool target: Reports

According to noted journalist Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United are focused on solving their midfield woes ahead of the new season.

New manager Erik ten Hag is expected to make several signings in the summer window. The Red Devils have lost a number of senior stars and have multiple areas that need addressing. The midfield is an obvious area that has needed reinforcement for a number of seasons now.

A high-profile move for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong has been consistently cited, with United said to be in talks over his transfer (as per The Guardian).

The club also needs to sign a striker and Darwin Nunez has emerged as an option (as reported by the Express). The 22-year old Portuguese has scored 32 goals in 38 appearances for Benfica across all competitions.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



opened talks for Benfica striker a while ago, but midfield first priority. James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC



theathletic.com/news/liverpool… Liverpool keen to sign Benfica's Darwin Nunez, who is viewed as the ideal fit style-wise. However, price could be an issue. Still assessing other targets as they won't get drawn into a bidding war. #LFC Liverpool keen to sign Benfica's Darwin Nunez, who is viewed as the ideal fit style-wise. However, price could be an issue. Still assessing other targets as they won't get drawn into a bidding war. #LFCtheathletic.com/news/liverpool… Interesting development in Darwin Nunez transfer story. #MUFC opened talks for Benfica striker a while ago, but midfield first priority. twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC… Interesting development in Darwin Nunez transfer story.#MUFC opened talks for Benfica striker a while ago, but midfield first priority. twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC…

Liverpool consider the striker a good fit although they are still looking at alternative targets, as tweeted by journalist James Pearce. Manchester United, on the other hand, opened talks with Benfica a while ago but are still considering their midfield their top priority for the summer.

Manchester United need to improve across multiple areas to compete with the biggest teams

There is little doubt that Darwin Nunez is the striker that the team needs to sign. Mason Greenwood’s controversy, Anthony Martial’s uncertainty and Edinson Cavani’s exit means that there is a lack of depth. Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 and will need even more rest next season.

The signing of a defensive midfielder is a top priority while Paul Pogba’s replacement also needs to be signed. James Garner can be expected to be promoted to the first team, which means only a couple of signings might prove sufficient. The likes of Charlie Savage and Hannibal Mejbri are also capable of playing in midfield and should be viewed as squad players next season.

Finally, Manchester United also need to improve their defence. Harry Maguire hasn't had a good season while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a liability offensively and Diogo Dalot is not yet ready to be a first-team starter.

GOAL @goal Manchester United haven't given up on signing Frenkie de Jong, with Erik ten Hag looking to make five signings this summer Manchester United haven't given up on signing Frenkie de Jong, with Erik ten Hag looking to make five signings this summer 📝 https://t.co/PvUJ6mSQ4L

A potential move for Jurrien Timber (according to The Guardian) makes perfect sense. The 20-year old talent is capable of playing at both the centre-back and right-back positions. Regardless, it is clear that multiple new signings need to happen quickly if the Red Devils are to approach the new season with a complete team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far