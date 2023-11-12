Manchester United looking to hire PL rival's sporting director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on minority deal - Reports

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly eyeing Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman to be a key figure for Manchester United. This interest, according to Daily Star (via Metro), arises amidst Ratcliffe's imminent acquisition of a minority stake in the legendary football club.

The deal, valued at a staggering £1.4 billion, is set to grant Ratcliffe a 25 percent share in Manchester United, with official confirmation potentially arriving next week. Ratcliffe's vision for the Red Devils' future involves a comprehensive overhaul of the club's football operations.

A central aspect of this ambitious plan is the appointment of a new sporting director, tasked with reshaping the club's approach to transfers. While several names have been floated, including Paul Mitchell and the ex-Liverpool pair of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, Freedman's inclusion is particularly noteworthy.

Sources from the Daily Star (via Metro) indicate Ratcliffe's admiration for Freedman's accomplishments at Crystal Palace. There are similar sentiments shared by Sir Dave Brailsford, who is reportedly slated to spearhead United's transfer department revamp.

Freedman boasts a rich history with Palace, spanning a decade as a player across two stints and a managerial role that kickstarted their resurgence in the Premier League. After his tenure with Bolton and Nottingham Forest, Freedman rejoined them in 2017 as the sporting director.

His tenure has been marked by astute acquisitions like Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise, who have since evolved into premier young talents in the league.

Manchester United's transfer strategy in the past decade, involving expenditure exceeding a billion pounds, has yielded limited success. This underwhelming performance places current chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough in precarious positions. Their roles are potentially under threat.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe views Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United's cornerstone

According to Football Insider, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly setting his sights on building the team around club captain Bruno Fernandes. However, there has been interest from Saudi Arabia that might test United's resolve to retain their playmaker, potentially coming as early as January or the next summer window.

However, the stance of the 20-time English champions has reportedly not changed. Sources close to Football Insider have revealed that United are adamant about not entertaining any offers for Fernandes.

This firm stance is driven by the desire to avoid giving wrong signals that might arise from selling their skipper to a Middle Eastern club.

Aside from this, Fernandes himself appears content at Manchester United as he approaches the prime years of his career. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in 12 Premier League games this season.