Manchester United looking to sign 3 Derby County players - Reports 

Manchester United are monitoring three Derby County academy players in a bid to sign them. According to a tweet by journalist Alan Nixon, the Red Devils are still on course to sign the three youngsters from the Rams.

Nixon was replying to a question that asked him whether Manchester United are still on course to sign the players, to which he replied 'yes'.

Derby County are currently in a financial crisis and have identified selling off their academy prospects as a model to raise money. The Derby academy is one of the highest-rated in England and a clear path has been made for blooded players to the first team in recent years.

However, the need for cash injection means that players have to be sold, with 16-year-old Kaide Gordon joining Liverpool recently.

There could be more departures from Pride Park in the coming months and Manchester United could be huge beneficiaries, with as many as three players reportedly being considered.

Derby County are currently in the midst of a relegation battle and are just two points outside the dropzone, having played more games than their rivals.

Manchester United's recent transfer activity revolves around building for the future

Manchester United signed Amad Diallo from Atalanta

Manchester United have been famed for blooding youngsters in the first team and achieving greatness with them.

Our tribute to the men we lost on that fateful afternoon in Munich, 63 years ago today.#FlowersOfManchester — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2021

From the famed and tragic Busby Babes in the 1950s, to Fergie's Fledglings in the 1990s, United's history is littered with iconic young players who made a name for themselves in the senior team.

Despite the current inflated market that has seen Manchester United spend big on marquee names, the club has still maintained the ethos of building for the future.

Between giving academy players like Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood extended runs in the first team and buying talented youngsters, the Red Devils are well-positioned for the future.

The last summer window saw them sign two highly-rated young players in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo. If they complete the purchase of these three Derby County players, it will keep in line with their youthful transfer policy.

Manchester United have had positive dealings in the past with Derby County and recently loaned out defender Teden Mengi to the Pride Park outfit. The presence of United great Wayne Rooney on the club's bench also strengthens the Red Devils' position to sign their intended targets.