“Manchester United lost the person who controlled everything” - Ex-United player explains why club have declined since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure 

Former Manchester United midfielder Davide Petrucci has shared his thoughts on why the club have failed to live up to their standards since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Ferguson retired back in 2013 after spending 26 years with the Red Devils, winning numerous trophies. He established United as arguably the best team in English football, winning 13 Premier League titles, among other honors.

However, since his retirement, Manchester United haven't won a single league title or the UEFA Champions League. They won the EFL Cup last season and their last trophy before that came in 2017 in the form of the UEFA Europa League.

Despite having gone through a number of managers, the Red Devils have failed to reach the heights set by Sir Alex Ferguson. Petrucci, who was at the club from 2009 to 2014, shared his thoughts on the game, crediting the Scottish manager. He said (via The Peoples Person):

“When I was there I can say that I had the luck to be part of the best period of Manchester United in their history under the leadership of Ferguson, who controlled everything there. I think after his retirement, United lost the person who controlled everything.”

United have had a disappointing 2023-24 season so far as they have been eliminated from the Champions League. They are sixth in the Premier League and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, though.

Manchester United Erik ten Hag on facing Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals

The Red Devils narrowly beat Nottingham Forest away in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, February 28. Both teams created plenty of chances but failed to score before Casemiro headed in from a Bruno Fernandes' freekick in the 89th minute.

It was enough to secure a win for Manchester United, who will now face Liverpool at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals on March 16. Before that, though, they have three Premier League fixtures, starting with facing rivals Manchester City away on March 3.

After the Nottingham win, Ten Hag was asked about drawing against Liverpool in the quarter-finals and he answered (via manutd.com):

“Now we have Liverpool at home, it’s a fantastic draw, we are looking forward [to it]. But we have to bury the cup, and first we are looking forward to the league, and the first game is always the most important. It’s a good game, [against Man] City, and we are looking forward to that.”

Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield in their earlier meeting this season.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, United are sixth, eight points behind the top four and a defeat against Manchester City could dampen their hopes further.