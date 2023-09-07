Manchester United made convicted paedophile Geoff Konopka 'guest of honour' for Women's Super League match

Manchester United have been in a spot of bother once again after the club made convicted pedophile Geoff Konopka a guest of honour at a game attended by thousands of children.

Konopka was the coach of the Manchester United Ladies team from 1983 to 2001. He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2011 and named in the sex offenders' register for a decade.

The sentence came after he was convinced of 19 indecent assaults and indecency against girls under 16 and 14 years old. Konopka is also on The FA's 'active suspension' list, which sees him banned from working or coaching any team.

Despite the ban, the Old Trafford side commemorated him by featuring him in a display at their Old Trafford museum. The Red Devils have told The Times in a statement that they have acted swiftly and ensured that they have no connection with the former coach:

"Manchèster United has recently received information around these convictions, and as a matter of urgency has been in contact with the relevant legal and football authorities to substantiate the facts.

"The club has taken appropriate action after receiving this information and will have no further connection with the individual. Manchèster United expresses its heartfelt sympathy to the victims and all those affected by these abhorrent crimes."

The Times has also reported that the Old Trafford side had an online article done last year praising Konopka. They report that it was deleted on Tuesday, a day after the club was contacted. United have also removed all mentions of Konopka from their museum.

Manchester United players involved in assault cases

Manchester United had issues off the pitch last year after Mason Greenwood was charged with sexual assault. The Englishman saw his case dropped earlier this year but remained suspended by the club.

They conducted their own investigation into the matter and found out that he was not guilty. However, following fan backlash, they decided not to add him back to the first team and loaned him out to Getafe for the season.

Another United star, Antony, now faces domestic abuse charges and has been dropped from the national team. The Telegraph has reported that the Red Devils are also under pressure to suspend the Brazilian.