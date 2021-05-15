Manchester United to make £40m bid for Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane. The Red Devils have made the defender their No.1 transfer target this summer.

The Frenchman currently has just one year remaining on his contract with Real Madrid and is yet to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the club.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are set to make a £40 million bid for the Real Madrid superstar this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly informed the club's hierarchy that he wants the defender to partner Harry Maguire at the center of defense next season.

Raphael Varane joined Real Madrid from Lens in 2011. He has developed into one of the best defenders of his generation during his time in the Spanish capital and has won everything there is to win as a footballer.

The 28-year-old has made over 350 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions in his ten years with the club and has helped them win three La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and five Copa del Reys.

Raphael Varane is now reportedly seeking a new challenge away from Real Madrid and has often been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United appear to be heading in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table and will face Villarreal in the final of the Europa League on May 26.

Having said that, the Red Devils struggled against Leicester City and Liverpool in the absence of club captain Harry Maguire last week.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a top-quality defender like Varane if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Real Madrid are unlikely to accept Manchester United's bid for Raphael Varane if Sergio Ramos leaves the club

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is yet to agree on a contract extension with the club. The Spaniard looks set to leave Los Blancos upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

If Ramos leaves, Real Madrid are unlikely to let go of Raphael Varane this summer. Despite the good form of Eder Militao and Nacho, as well as the arrival of David Alaba, Los Blancos will still be unwilling to let go of two world-class defenders in one transfer window.

Having said that, Real Madrid could be forced to sell Raphael Varane this summer rather than let him leave on a free transfer in 2022.

Manchester United will look to make use of the defender's contract situation and sign him for a bargain price when the summer transfer window opens.