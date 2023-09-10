Manchester United make Antony decision amid alleged assault allegations from ex-partner

Manchester United have officially released a public statement, acknowledging the various domestic abuse allegations made against Antony. The Brazilian has decided to take a leave of absence until further notice and will not return to Carrington with the rest of the United squad next week.

Antony was removed from the Brazil national team prior to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru on September 4. His removal came after his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, accused the Manchester United winger of physically assaulting her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023.

These serious allegations included Antony reportedly headbutting Cavallin, throwing a glass at her, and threatening to push her out of a moving vehicle. Since then, two other women, Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana, have also accused him of assault.

Antony recently appeared on the Brazilian network SBT to vehemently deny all allegations. However, Manchester United released a public statement today (September 10) that read (via @UtdPlug):

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations."

As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse. #MUFC," the statement added.

As it stands, Antony will no longer be in the matchday squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16, following his leave of absence.

Manchester United winger Antony releases statement following club statement

Manchester United winger Antony has released his own statement, minutes after the club announced he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence.

The 23-year-old said (via @FabrizioRomano):

"I have agreed with United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was mutual decision. I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, I will fully cooperate with the police."

Antony has maintained his innocence against the allegations of domestic abuse made by his former partner Gabriela Cavallin. He remained firm in his stance after two other women joined the latter in accusing the former Ajax star.

With the police investigating the matter, a verdict should be given soon in the near future. This case further piles pressure on the Red Devils after they were heavily criticized for the handling of Mason Greenwood, prior to his loan to Getafe after he was accused of domestic abuse as well.