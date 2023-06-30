Manchester United make David de Gea statement amid contract uncertainty

Manchester United have issued a statement on David de Gea's contract situation as they released a new squad update. The Spanish shot-stopper's contract is set to run out in a few hours. The club, however, confirmed that they are in contact with de Gea.

The Spaniard joined the Red Devils back in 2011 and has since made 545 appearances for the club, keeping 145 clean sheets. He won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season.

Providing an update on de Gea's situation, United's statement read (via the Red Devils' official website):

"Meanwhile, David De Gea's contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper."

David de Gea was in good form for Manchester United between the sticks last season. However, he made a few high profile errors as well. Apart from that, de Gea's distribution and his ability with the ball at his feet is also questionable.

Hence, the Red Devils are looking to sign a goalkeeper that fits the profile of Erik ten Hag's style of play. Andre Onana is atop United's wishlist at the moment.

Manchester United confirm 2 loanees have returned to their parent clubs

Manchester United made two loan signings in the January transfer window. They brought in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich and Wout Weghorst from Burnley to bolster the team.

United have confirmed that Sabitzer and Weghorst have returned to their parent clubs upon the expiration of their loan spell. The club's statement on the players read:

"In terms of incoming loans at United, Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst are due to return to Bayern Munich and Burnley, respectively. Both made telling contributions to our Carabao Cup success and clinching a top-three place in the Premier League, with Weghorst supplying the assist for Marcus Rashford's goal in the final win over Newcastle United at Wembley."

It added:

"Sabitzer scored twice in the home Europa League tie with Sevilla, after opening his account in the Emirates FA Cup comeback against Fulham, but missed the run-in due to a knee problem."

Sabitzer made 18 appearances for the club, scoring thrice and providing one assist. Weghorst, on the other hand, played 31 matches for the Red Devils, scoring twice and assisting three times.

