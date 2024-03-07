Manchester United make decision over Mason Greenwood's potential involvement in their pre-season tour of the United States- Reports

Manchester United have reportedly reached an internal agreement about not including Mason Greenwood as a part of the squad for their pre-season camp in the USA. The England international is spending the season on loan at Getafe in La Liga, and is set to return to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Greenwood was a bonafide star in the making when, in 2022, he was arrested on alleged charges of r*pe and domestic abuse. The forward spent the next year away from the club, until he was cleared by the police and court.

Manchester United reportedly sought to re-integrate the forward into their squad this season, but backlash from fans and employees might have pushed them into a different plan. The decision ended with Greenwood being loaned out to Getafe last summer on deadline day.

The club has decided, as per Goal, that Mason Greenwood would not be part of their contingent to the USA for the tour. The forward, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, will be expected to leave the club permanently at the end of this season.

New partial owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had previously said that a decision would be reached over the future of the 22-year-old in due time. Mason Greenwood has contributed eight goals and five assists in 26 appearances this season, averaging a goal contribution every two games.

Greenwood has been on the reported radar of multiple sides in Spain after his impressive loan spell, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both linked with him.

Manchester United will visit Los Angeles, North Carolina and San Diego as part of their pre-season tour of the USA this summer. They will face fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Arsenal as part of their preparations for the 2024-25 season.

Jamaica manager makes public plea for Manchester United star Mason Greenwood

Jamaica national team manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has revealed that he wants to have Mason Greenwood join his team. The manager spoke with The Athletic about the 22-year-old deserving a second chance, and wants him to switch nationality to Jamaica.

Hallgrimsson said (via GOAL):

"I really don’t like to talk about ‘what if’, but this, of course, has come to our mind. I would love to have him in my team. Like all coaches, I would like to have the best players in our team, but it’s always up to the player himself if he wants to do it.”

He added:

"Whatever happened, everybody at least deserves a second chance. And he knows that all eyes are on him. So it’s a big pressure and I am happy for the player that he is coming back because it is probably a trauma. It’s difficult to come (back) from, so I give him my support at least. He must have a strong mentality to start to play again and start to play so well.”

Greenwood is eligible to play for Jamaica through his father Andrew, despite having appeared for England briefly in 2020. Per FIFA rules, the forward can switch allegiance to the Reggae Boyz if he wants to.

Jamaica have a number of top-level stars in their squad, including Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Omari Hutchinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid as they compete for trophies in the CONCACAF region.