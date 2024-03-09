Manchester United make decision regarding Old Trafford redevelopment, include Gary Neville in task force regeneration project

Manchester United have decided to back Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposal to construct a brand new stadium, with Gary Neville as a part of the task force. Old Trafford, which is 114 years old, looks set to be replaced with a world-class stadium, potentially the first of its kind in the north-west area.

According to the Manchester United website, a team led by Lord Sebastian Coe will be responsible for this major effort to improve the Old Trafford region with the new stadium. Former team captain Neville is also a part of the group.

Lord Coe notably chaired the 2012 London Olympics, and he has been brought on board to chair this task force. In an interview with the club's media, he revealed that the region was due for an ambitious stadium, saying (via Daily Mail):

"We are overdue a project of similar scale and ambition in the north of England. I am honored to have this opportunity to share my experience in support of this tremendously exciting project.”

The club's minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, also raised concerns about a lack of world-class stadiums in the north-west region:

"The north-west of England has a greater concentration of major football clubs than anywhere else in the world, yet we don’t have a stadium on the scale of Wembley, the Nou Camp or the Bernabeu."

Club legend Gary Neville also spoke to the club's media, saying that it was time for a change:

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have had the privilege of playing hundreds of games at Old Trafford, and no one can take away those amazing memories. But Old Trafford has evolved throughout its history and it’s clear we are at a point where it has to change again to ensure that Manchester United has a world-class stadium befitting the world’s greatest club."

Manchester United have enough money to repair Old Trafford. However, their ambitions around constructing a new stadium and improving the surrounding area will need additional partners for finance (via Daily Mail).

Everton and Manchester United face off in a crucial Premier League match

The Premier League action resumes this weekend, with Everton visiting Manchester United on Saturday (March 9) at Old Trafford. At 16th in the league and barely above the relegation zone, the Toffees are in a difficult situation. Their recent performances have been concerning, as seen by the 3-1 loss to West Ham United on March 2.

United, on the other hand, are dealing with their own set of difficulties as they sit in sixth position. Their 3-1 loss to Manchester City on March 3 was a continuation of their inconsistent style of play, as they also stumbled to a late loss against Fulham on February 24.

The Red Devils will be looking to secure the win and keep chasing for European spots in the Premier League table. The Toffees have a different concern, as they need all three points to move further away from relegation.