Manchester United make decision on Solskjaer’s future ahead of Tottenham clash: Reports 

The reality check for Manchester United came at the expense of a 5-0 loss to Liverpool on their home turf of Old Trafford last Sunday. The crisis at hand escalated further when passionate fans strongly reiterated their prolonged displeasure with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.

The Norwegian boss recently failed to deliver several desirable results. But whenever his credentials arouse suspicion, his crew would silence the critics with a magnificent result, saving the manager from continuous scrutiny.

This time that wasn't the case as Solskjaer looked out of his depth, fairing badly against a seasoned veteran in Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

The Manchester United board was anticipating controlling the damage caused. Global media has proposed possible candidates in haste. Whoever could carry out the project - as Solskjaer's immediate replacement - was pondered upon. Names such as Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane, and Brendan Rodgers came out as ideal alternatives.

Manchester United make a decision on Solskjaer

There were reports of several players losing their trust in the manager's capabilities. Some were unsure if Solskjaer was even capable of taking them beyond what he has already thus far.

As a club legend, the manager has remained overly protected. Legends and pundits tied to the club's glory have always placed their trust in Ole's process.

The theme continues, with the much-awaited brutal conclusion to the narrative residing in the club standing by their manager once more. The pile of pressure against the Manchester United boss demands an immediate result against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Solskjaer's job remains safe after detailed discussions amongst board members.

"I have come too far, we have come too far as a group and we are too close to give up now, we are at rock bottom, we cannot feel any worse than this. We have big games coming up, so no time to sulk, no time to feel sorry for yourself. We have to come together.” - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BBC sport.

Rapidly altering things could do more harm despite good intentions. The board would not want to rush towards a sacking yet. However, they can remain assured of having a serial league winner in Antonio Conte willing to take the job if need be.

Though there is no official offer from the Red Devils yet, there could be one immediately if Manchester United's fate continues to be unfavorable.

