Manchester United make embarrassing Cristiano Ronaldo blunder to kick off 2023

Manchester United have made an embarrassing Cristiano Ronaldo mistake at the start of 2023. United put Ronaldo, who recently officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC, on the front page of their 2023 calendar.

The Portuguese icon's contract was mutually terminated on November 22 as a result of an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. His free agency ended after Al Nassr confirmed that Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia is now official.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, is the feature player for the month of January on the Red Devils' club calendar. Considering he left the club on November 22, that would surely be a surprising gaffe.

Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly a Manchester United legend. He scored 145 goals for the club across two spells with 346 appearances in all competitions to his name. Ronaldo also provided 64 assists during his time with the Red Devils.

However, his second chapter at the club ended on a sour note. Ronaldo was unable to come to terms with Erik ten Hag as the Dutch manager used the former Real Madrid forward as a sporadic starter.

His interview with Morgan served as the final nail in the coffin of his time at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola recently praised former Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently praised former Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo, while talking about the recent sad demise of Brazilian legend Pele.

Pele passed away at the age of 82 after his prolonged battle with cancer. Speaking about the incident, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I never pretend to be Pele, honestly. I never saw him play, I spoke with people who said he was the greatest for them. What he has done, not just winning three World Cups, the goals and he was a new thing when he came up."

Guardiola further added that players like Pele, Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi will forever be remembered for their extraordinary achievements in the game. He said:

"I was not born when he was playing. It's like a good movie, the legacy that we're still talking about him, about a good movie, a good book, because he was so good. Pele, [Diego] Maradona, [Johan] Cruyff, [Lionel] Messi, [Franz] Beckenbauer, Cristiano Ronaldo, these players will be eternal. They have done many things for many years, these types of players make our business, our job, a better place."

