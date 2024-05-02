Manchester United make first move to sign Barcelona superstar who could cost at least £85m: Reports

Manchester United have begun to put plans in place as they look to sign Uruguay international Ronald Araujo from Barcelona in the summer. The Red Devils are expected to be active in the summer transfer window after yet another disappointing season domestically and in Europe.

The Red Devils can argue that they have been hamstrung by their sheer misfortune of injury problems that have beset them this season. Their central defensive position, in particular, is in dire need of support, as all of their senior defenders have spent significant amounts of time out injured.

With a number of sweeping changes expected at the back in the summer, Erik ten Hag's side are prepared to make a quick move for Barcelona man Ronald Araujo. In a report from AS, the Premier League side have already sent a contract proposal to his representatives, which would significantly bump up his current earnings.

Araujo is one of the captains at Barcelona, and his versatility in playing at centre-back or right-back has made him a key player for the side. The 25-year-old is capable of being the leader of the club's defensive unit, as he has been at times in Spain.

Barcelona will request a fee of at least £85 million for Araujo, who was the subject of serious interest from Bayern Munich in January. The German giants are expected to return for the defender in the summer, hence why Manchester United are keen to wrap up a deal quickly.

With the likes of Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane expected to leave the club as free agents, centre-back reinforcements have become much more important. Similarly, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire will be entering into the final year of their respective contracts at Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United would not be too bothered with the fee for Araujo, who they see as the right choice to lead their backline.

Duo return to training for Manchester United

Manchester United have received a significant boost as two of their most experienced stars, Anthony Martial and Jonny Evans, have returned to training. The pair had been out for different lengths of time, but are now expected to feature before the end of the season.

Martial had been sidelined by a groin injury which he underwent surgery to treat in January, and has not featured since December 9th. The Frenchman is in his last month as a Red Devil, as he is set to leave for free in the summer.

Evans, like Martial, is likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer after he was not handed a new contract. The 35-year-old has been out for nearly a month, since picking up an injury against Chelsea on April 4th.

Martial and Evans will be keen to have an important role in helping the Red Devils finish the season strongly by winning the FA Cup.