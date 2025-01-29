Manchester United make Marcus Rashford decision as squad for Europa League clash against FCSB announced

Marcus Rashford hasn't been included in Manchester United's squad for the upcoming Europa League game against FCSB. The Red Devils lock horns with the Romanian side at the National Arena, Bucharest, on Thursday, January 30, in the final group stage game.

The Premier League giants are fourth in the Europa League league table after seven games, with four wins and three draws to their name. A win on Thursday will help Manchester United secure automatic qualification to the knockout stages.

The Red Devils announced the squad for the game on Wednesday, and unsurprisingly, Marcus Rashford wasn't among the names to make the cut. The Englishman is no longer seeing eye to eye with Ruben Amorim and hasn't featured under the Portuguese in the last 11 games.

On Wednesday, Rashford and Luke Shaw trained with the first team but neither were included in the traveling squad. Shaw is recovering from an injury, but his countryman's situation is a lot more complicated.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload Marcus Rashford this month, with the player not in Ruben Amorim's plans anymore. The 27-year-old hasn't been in his element in the past 18 months, and his contract runs until 2028. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are eager to take him on loan this month, although the Catalans are running out of time to get a deal across the line.

How many goals has Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United?

Marcus Rashford rose through the ranks at Manchester United and has 426 appearances for the club. The Englishman has found the back of the net 138 times for the Red Devils, setting up a further 63 goals.

Rashford was outstanding under former Erik ten Hag in the 2022-23 campaign, registering 30 goals and nine assists from 56 games across competitions. Those performances compelled the Premier League giants to tie him down to a blockbuster new deal, which sees him pocket around £325,000 per week.

However, the Englishman hasn't been the same player since committing his future to Manchester United. Marcus Rashford managed just eight goals and five assists from 43 games last season.

This year, he has scored seven times and registered three assists from 24 games across competitions. He has registered three goals from six games under Ruben Amorim, all of which came in the Premier League. However, the Englishman's time with the Red Devils could be coming to an end this year.

