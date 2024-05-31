Manchester United make offer to hire highly-rated member from Mikel Arteta's backroom staff at Arsenal - Reports

Manchester United are keen to sign Arsenal's backroom staff member Jordan Reece, as per Sport Bible. Reece is the physio at the Emirates and is reportedly going through final negotiations for the switch.

Manchester United have suffered extensively from injuries this season. In light of such incidents, United's new part-owners, the INEOS Group, are reportedly getting Dr Gary O’Driscoll to do a medical review.

Dr Gary O’Driscoll was also formerly at Arsenal, and joined United last season. He reportedly knows the work Reece has done at the Emirates, including helping the likes of Gabriel Jesus through long-term injury issues. As for Arsenal, they are reportedly reluctant to lose Reece.

As per BBC, Manchester United have suffered 45 separate injuries in the 2023-24 season, the most in the league. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have reportedly already made changes to the medical team and are determined to continue doing so this summer.

Erik ten Hag has repeatedly blamed injuries for Manchester United's form this season

Erik ten Hag had a successful debut season at Old Trafford. He won the EFL Cup, finished third in the Premier League and also reached the final of the FA Cup, losing to treble-winners Manchester City in the 2022-23 campaign.

However, things went south this season for United. Ten Hag's team lost 13 league games this season, the most in the club's PL history. They also registered their lowest-ever finish in the PL, ranking eighth in the 2023-24 campaign.

Speaking in April, ten Hag blamed injuries for his team's poor run and said (via Sport Bible):

"I don't have any concern about what is said on the outside. What concerns me is that in 18 months, I have never had my favourite team on the pitch once, because players were injured - that concerns me. There was only one time, against City at home last season. That is the only time I had a full squad to pick my full team."

United ended their 2023-24 campaign on a positive note, with a 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.