Manchester United make Raphael Varane contract decision amid transfer links away from the club - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided to not renew experienced defender Raphael Varane's contract for another year, making him available for a move. The French defender will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the Premier League from January 1.

Former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane stunned many when he decided to swap Madrid for Manchester in 2021. The Red Devils signed the former France international for around £41 million and quickly became a key player for the side.

This season has been chastening for Manchester United in many ways. Many of their stars have failed to prove their mettle, leading to speculation over their future. Varane is one of those whose future is up for debate after a disappointing first half of the season for the club, as per Daily Mail journalist Matt Hughes.

The Frenchman signed a three-year deal with the option of an extra year with the Red Devils, but they have decided to decline the option. He will be free to leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent and can talk to foreign clubs from January 1.

Multiple sides have shown their interest in signing the former France international, with German giants Bayern Munich leading the chase (via The Hard Tackle). Thomas Tuchel's side can now enter into talks with the experienced defender and sign him for free.

Erik ten Hag has handed Varane only 16 appearances across competitions this season, of which 11 came in the Premier League. The 30-year-old fell behind Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof in the manager's pecking order at Manchester United.

Varane, who is on £340,000 weekly, has played 79 times since joining the Red Devils, with injuries curtailing his involvement at times. He will be available for potential suitors who wish to pay a transfer fee for him in the January transfer window, as well.

Manchester United begin squad shake-up with Raphael Varane decision

The signs were never good for Raphael Varane since he lost his place in the starting XI at Old Trafford earlier this season. The French defender must now find a new club where he will continue his career, as the winds of change have arrived in Manchester.

Manchester United reportedly reached an agreement to loan flop Donny Van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt, and are looking for suitors for Jadon Sancho. Like Varane, the club is unlikely to offer Anthony Martial a contract extension, putting him in the same situation.

The Red Devils have come under the control of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is expected to restore a bit of order into the club. There will be a great deal of changes in the club in the next few months, and this transfer window is only the start.