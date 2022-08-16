Manchester United make terms clear after launching stunning move to sign Jamie Vardy: Reports

Manchester United are lining up a shock move for Leicester City centre-forward Jamie Vardy. The Erik ten Hag era has started off on the worst possible note, with the Red Devils losing their first two Premier League fixtures to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, respectively.

It gets worse when you realize that they have conceded six goals and haven't scored a single goal in return. Well, technically, they haven't as the only goal in their favor was an Alexis Mac Allister own goal in the opener against Brighton.

They followed up that 2-1 loss with a horrendous 4-0 defeat against Brentford away from home. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Manchester United seem to be counting upon Vardy to solve their attacking woes.

However, CaughtOffside reported that the Red Devils are very clear on their approach regarding the transfer. They are looking at the retired England international as a short-term alternative and have made it clear to Vardy that he will only join them on a year-long deal.

Manchester United are over-reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo to score for them, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho continuing to disappoint in the final-third.

One can tell that the Portuguese's heart is no longer at Old Trafford as he has been trying to exit the club since the start of the summer window. The Red Devils pulled the plug on Marko Arnautovic's transfer after complaints from fans, and hence their hunt for a striker remains unfulfilled.

They now seem to have narrowed down on the 35-year-old Foxes striker. Vardy is a Premier League winner and will bring a lot of experience and a winning mentality to the Manchester United dressing room.

Moreover, he is a relentless runner and capable of applying intense pressure, which will help Ten Hag execute a more dominant style of football.

Leicester might play hardball over his transfer even though the player has only one year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes lost veteran Kasper Schmeichel this summer, and losing another veteran like Vardy could prove to be a significant blow.

The 35-year-old has scored 15 or more goals in seven of his last eight Premier League campaigns and deserves a move to one of the traditional top six clubs.

Manchester United could sell Aaron Wan Bissaka to sign Barcelona right-back

Jonas Hen Shrag @JonathanShrager As it stands, Sergiño Dest to Manchester United is very unlikely. I was told this before today’s game, not that it makes much difference As it stands, Sergiño Dest to Manchester United is very unlikely. I was told this before today’s game, not that it makes much difference

The Red Devils are prepared to part ways with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in favor of signing Barcelona's Sergino Dest. The former Crystal Palace right-back lost his starting spot to Diogo Dalot last season and continues to warm the bench under Erik ten Hag.

SPORT reported that the Dutchman, who previously managed Dest when he was at Ajax, is interested in a reunion with the USMNT player. Manchester United will have to fork out around €20 million to sign the Blaugrana right-back and they are believed to have fastened their efforts in offloading Wan-Bissaka.

