Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits regret over Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has regretted his decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for their game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Graham Potter's side in their opening league game of the season on Sunday, August 7.

Ten Hag decided to leave Ronaldo out of the starting XI for the match at Old Trafford following a lack of minutes in pre-season. The Dutch tactician instead played new signing Christian Eriksen as a false nine with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the wings.

The Portuguese forward came on as a substitute after 53 minutes and had a sizeable impact on proceedings as the focal point of the attack. He didn't score, but created one big chance for Rashford and Ten Hag did see some positives from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's gameplay.

Speaking after the game, the Red Devils boss was quoted as saying the following (via The Mirror):

"It is clear to see [that in] the second half we were better in midfield with Eriksen down and Ronaldo up. We created and Rashford had two good chances, it is a shame we did not score."

Football Daily @footballdaily Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't make the impression he wanted in the second half Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't make the impression he wanted in the second half 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't make the impression he wanted in the second half https://t.co/TF5CWUjdHL

Manchester United opened their new era under Ten Hag with a defeat against Brighton. Pascal Gross scored two goals in six first-half minutes for the Seagulls to set them up for an opening day win at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils did reduce the deficit in the second half after a scruffy corner resulted in an own-goal from Alexis Mac Allister. However, the hosts failed to find an equalizer despite Cristiano Ronaldo coming on to the pitch with 37 minutes to play.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second time Manchester United have lost to Brighton in as many games. They were defeated by Brighton 4-0 at Amex Stadium towards the end of last season.

Manchester United need a new forward regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's future

The defeat against Brighton was proof that Manchester United need a new attacking option before the end of the transfer window. This is regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star had informed the club about his decision to leave earlier this summer. However, as things stand, he is still at the club with minimal interest from other clubs to sign him.

United lack depth in central areas in attack. With Anthony Martial injured, Ten Hag was forced to deploy Eriksen in a position he hasn't played in for quite some time now. Ronaldo could have been an ideal alternative, but the forward is already 37 and can not be expected to play in every game this season.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have been trying to strengthen their attack this summer. Ten Hag's side are interested in signing Marko Arnautovic this summer. According to Sky Sports, however, Serie A side Bologna turned down United's £7.6 million bid for the forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra