Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag blocks the sales of Donny van de Beek and 26-year-old star - Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly blocked the possible sale of Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek this summer.

Martial and Van de Beek were loaned out in January earlier this year after finding themselves on the bench more often than not. The duo wanted to play regularly and thus joined Sevilla and Everton, respectively.

They are now back at Manchester United and under new management. Ten Hag is reportedly impressed with the two and has blocked the possibility of them getting sold this summer, as per The Sun (via Sky Sports).

𝔸𝕪𝕦𝕓 𝕂 @AyubClarks



🥅 Games (111)

Goals (34)

Assists (29)



It's Donny time Donny van de Beek's stats under Erik ten Hag!🥅 Games (111)Goals (34)Assists (29)It's Donny time Donny van de Beek's stats under Erik ten Hag!🥅 Games (111)⚽️ Goals (34)🅰️ Assists (29)It's Donny time 🇳🇱 https://t.co/MxZU7O6LgF

Ten Hag spoke about Martial earlier this month and admitted that the Frenchman could have an important role in his squad. He was quoted by MEN saying:

"I'm sure he can come back even better. I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player. I say when he has the right focus and every day delivers much then he will have production and it's up to him."

The Manchester United manager also spoke about Van de Beek and told ESPN:

"It's the same for every player; he (Van de Beek) has to do it by himself. Me as a manager, and the coaching staff around him can do everything to set the right conditions so he can perform, but in the end the player has to do it by himself. They have to take responsibility for their performance. Donny has the capability. I have seen it, but he has to prove himself."

Donny van de Beek keen to impress at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek was a key figure at Ajax under Erik Ten Hag but he has not been able to get regular game time at Manchester United. With the Dutch manager now in charge at Old Trafford, things could slowly improve.

However, the midfielder is not taking things for granted and knows that he needs to impress the manager again.

centredevils. @centredevils



Big season ahead 🤞 🗣 Donny van de Beek on the support he has received from #mufc fans: “I hope one day I will be able to 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸.”Big season ahead 🤞 🗣 Donny van de Beek on the support he has received from #mufc fans: “I hope one day I will be able to 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸.”Big season ahead 🤞 https://t.co/H2GV672WF3

He was quoted by Mirror saying:

"Of course, everyone was saying that because I worked with him at Ajax, but, in the end, you have to play good from yourself and it doesn't make any sense who is the coach. I have to show it for myself."

Van de Beek and Martial will be keen to make the most of their chances as both players eye a permanent role in Manchester United's starting XI and also a place in their national team squads at the Qatar World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far