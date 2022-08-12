Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo hint ahead of Brentford clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their game against Brentford on Saturday (August 13). The Dutchman has revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has looked good in training ahead of their second Premier League game of the new season.

The Red Devils will travel to London to face the Bees after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday (August 7).

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start for United against Brighton. The Portuguese forward started the game on the bench and was introduced as a second-half substitute. Ronaldo, however, did not make a goal contribution as United suffered an opening day defeat.

Erik ten Hag has kept all his cards close to his chest when asked whether Ronaldo would start against Brentford or not. Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's game against Brentford, Ten Hag said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"So he had a good training week, I thought he played a little bit longer than half an hour, he's had two half games and for the starting XI we will see tomorrow. My decision, I keep it."

Erik ten Hag also confirmed that Anthony Martial is still unavailable due to injury which could prompt the manager to start the Portuguese superstar. It is worth noting that Ten Hag went with Christian Eriksen as a false nine in Martial's absence against Brighton.

It has been a difficult few months for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Juventus star has informed the club about his decision to leave United to play for a team that can offer him Champions League football. He also had very limited preparations as he was not a part of the team's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

Cristiano Ronaldo could end up staying at Manchester United

Ronaldo might not have any other option but to stay at Manchester United for the 2022-23 season. Interest in the Portuguese forward has died down as the transfer window approaches its final few weeks.

It is also worth mentioning that Ronaldo was pictured modeling the new Manchester United third kit which was released on Friday (August 12). This could indicate that the forward will remain at Old Trafford for the season.

As things stand, Ronaldo has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. The forward penned a two-year deal when he re-joined the Red Devils last summer.

