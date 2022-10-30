Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains Antony's absence for Premier League clash against West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained his decision to leave Antony out of the starting XI for the Premier League clash against West Ham United on October 30.

Antony was subject to criticism for his antics against FC Sheriff in a midweek clash where he was taken off at halftime during the game. The Brazilian performed a 360-degree turn before attempting a pass that ran out of play.

However, Ten Hag revealed that his decision to leave Antony out of the team was not related to the aforementioned occurrence. Rather, the Brazilian is suffering from a minor injury. The Dutch manager said ahead of the game (via The Express):

"No, nothing, He is injured, and I hope it’s not too bad. I think it’s not too bad. In a couple of days, he will be back.”

Ten Hag also discussed his decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo and have him spearhead his team's attack against the Hammers. This is the Portuguese's third start in the league.

The Dutchman said that Ronaldo performed well offensively and defensively during United's Europa Lague clash against FC Sheriff midweek.

“I think he played a pretty good game on Thursday, attacking wise and defending wise as well. I know it’s a different opponent, he did as well for the team.”

United are leading West Ham United by a goal at the time of writing this article. Marcus Rashford headed home for the hosts and bagged his 100th goal for the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag previewed clash against West Ham United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked whether his team performs better against sides that are willing to attack. The feeling is that against teams that want to keep a low defensive block, their performances haven't been very inspiring.

While addressing the issue, Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

"We have seen today [against Sheriff]. Obviously, on Sunday, it's better quality. The defending is better, they are physically better, they are technically better, so that's going to be tough. So we have to be really good on the ball, be really dynamic especially to find gaps. We are aware that you have to be good because they have good counters, so [the match against Sheriff] was a good warm-up, but Sunday it will be much tougher. We are aware of that."

Poll : 0 votes