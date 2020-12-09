Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on Paul Pogba's looming exit

Paul Pogba's 25-yard goal against West Ham United was the midfielder's best moment in a Manchester United shirt this season.

However, a day after the victory, the Frenchman's outspoken agent, Mino Raiola, suggested that the 2018 World Cup winner wants to leave the Premier League giants. He said:

"Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air. He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022."

These comments came before one of the most important games of Manchester United's season. The Red Devils faced RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night but suffered a 3-2 defeat to be knocked out of the competition.

When Ole arrived, Pogba was persona non grata with some #MUFC fans for his perceived role in Jose’s exit. Solskjaer has done nothing but support Paul since, even through runs of awful form. Yet his spokesman potentially sabotages Ole a day before his most important game of season — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 9, 2020

Speaking after the RB Leipzig game, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer commented on Pogba's situation:

"My decision tonight (on leaving out Paul Pogba) is obviously tactical. That's the only thing. We made a team decision a way bit before this game because we decided on Scott [ McTominay ] and Nemanja [Matic] in that midfield before we played West Ham."

He added:

"As soon as Pogba's agent realises it is a team sport the better. I don’t want to spend energy on that. You have to ask Paul if he is happy or not, I’m not going to speak for him. Paul is focused on doing his best for the team."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Mino Raiola: “As soon as Pogba's agent realises it is a team sport the better. I don’t want to spend energy on that. You have to ask Paul if he is happy or not, I’m not going to speak for him. Paul is focused on doing his best for the team”. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

Paul Pogba came under a lot of criticism from Manchester United fans due to his poor performances earlier in the season. The Frenchman has been constantly defended by Solskjaer, but it now seems like the Norwegian's patience is on the wane.

The 27-year-old was one of Manchester United's better players after coming on in the game against RB Leipzig. However, given his agent's comments ahead of the game, it might be the right time to cash in on him.

It remains to be seen if any of the European giants are ready to invest in a midfielder who has been inconsistent in the last couple of seasons.