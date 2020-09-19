Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed to provide a hint on his potential starting-XI ahead of his team's opening Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

Speaking to the media ahead of the encounter, Solskjaer almost 'confirmed 'that new signing Donny van de Beek could play a part in the game.

"Donny's settled in really well. He's a smashing boy, great personality coming in with loads of energy and a big smile every day. He played well against Aston Villa, so you're likely to see him. But, of course, I'm not going to name the team here today. I'll have to do that to the boys after training."

Quizzed about the possibility of fielding the midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer claimed that it is an entirely plausible setup but reiterated that the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are also very much in his plans.

"Of course [Van de Beek, Fernandes and Pogba] can start together, but you've got Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic in midfield as well, so it's not just about 11 players or three players in a squad. I'm sure we'll see them together."

Donny van de Beek: “We need a lot of players because we play three games in a week. It’s a lot so we want to fight for every competition.” #MUFC [@stadiumastro] pic.twitter.com/IdwcXKZ8by — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 18, 2020

It is also expected that team talisman Paul Pogba, who only recently recovered from COVID-19, could play a part in the game. Marcus Rashford, who pulled out of international duty, and Mason Greenwood, who was ejected from the England squad, are also expected to be involved against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United stagnate in the transfer market

Despite the arrival of Donny van de Beek, Manchester United have largely stagnated in the transfer market.

Their pursuit of primary transfer target Jadon Sancho has meandered on without any end in sight. Despite the player's desire to join the club, Manchester United have been unwilling to meet Dortmund's €120 million valuation of the player.

United were also interested in signing Sergio Reguilon but couldn't hash out a deal with Real Madrid that didn't involve a buy-back and first-option clause. Instead, Tottenham pounced, capitalising on the deadlock, and managed to nab the left-back before Manchester United could.

However, it is still expected that Solskjaer wants a left-back and a right-winger coming in before the transfer window draws shut.