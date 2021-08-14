Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Raphael Varane transfer status

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the transfer status of Raphael Varane. The Real Madrid centre-back is all set to join the Premier League giants in the ongoing transfer window, but the deal is yet to be made official.

Manchester United will start their Premier League campaign without the Frenchman, Solskjaer confirmed ahead of the Leeds United encounter. He pointed out that COVID-19 regulations have played a part in delaying the Varane announcement.

“He’s not trained with us. All the dots are over the Is but we haven’t crossed the Ts yet. Things happen, things take time and unfortunately with the isolation and the delay, there are things [that cause delays].

“I can’t say that he will be involved tomorrow. I can probably say that he won’t be because he’s not trained with us. It always happens that there’s little things in there. The big hold up was the isolation and quarantine of course. He’s been in Manchester,” Solskjaer said in the pre-match press conference.

Solskjaer also revealed whether Manchester United's latest acquisition Jadon Sancho will play a part in their opening Premier League encounter of the season. The 21-year-old English winger joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €85 million.

“Jadon is going to be involved, definitely. He’s had a good week. Unfortunately he was ill after his holiday and we’ve lost out a few days of training with him, but he’s gelled really well with the group and he’s looked sharper than expected. So he’ll be involved, but I can’t tell you if he’s going to start or not,” the Manchester United manager said.

Every conversation I have with Paul (Pogba) is a positive one: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Manchester United manager gave an update on Paul Pogba's situation as well. The French midfielder has been linked with moves to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain but it seems he will stay put for at least another season at Old Trafford.

“He’s a Man United player; he’s got one year left on his contract. It’s been spoken about so often. Every conversation I have with Paul is a positive one. Hopefully it keeps on in the background and we’ll make decisions whenever Paul and us together. It’ll always be like this with Paul. He’s a media magnet,” Solskjaer added.

