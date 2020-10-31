Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regrets signing Donny van de Beek, claims Jamie Redknapp

Donny van de Beek has not got enough chances to prove himself on the pitch for Manchester United, and conclusions are already being made about the Dutchman's transfer. Jamie Redknapp has chimed in on the topic and claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be regretting signing the midfielder this summer.

Donny van de Beek has had just 64 minutes of Premier League action this season but has been on the pitch when #mufc have scored five of their nine goals #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 31, 2020

The Sky Sports pundit talked to the company's Pitch to Post podcast [H/T DailyStar] and claimed that the Red Devils manager does not see him fit enough for his starting XI as things stand. He said:

"He [Van de Beek] is a talent, we've seen that when he's played for Ajax and Holland. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him day in, day out. If a player is good enough, he plays."

"Solskjaer obviously doesn't think he's right for the team yet. Perhaps he isn't fit enough or isn't showing enough in training."

Lukewarm start for Van de Beek at Manchester United

Brighton And Hove Albion v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Jamie Redknapp made a good point and compared Donny van de Beek's lack of game time at Manchester United to Fabinho's start at Liverpool. The Brazilian had struggled to get game time under Jurgen Klopp after arriving from AS Monaco but is now a pivotal part of the starting XI. Redknapp said:

"You saw when Fabinho first came to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp didn't play him. But it wasn't a big deal or a big focus at the time because they were doing so well and they had other players. Liverpool had that luxury but Manchester United don't. If he was at Liverpool, it wouldn't be a big deal but because it's United and they're struggling, everyone wants to see him."

"But the problem is, where do you play him? It's a very difficult one for Solskjaer and he probably would rather have not had him, if he's totally honest, and would rather have that £40m on another centre back and bolster the area where they definitely do have problems."

Leroy Sané wasn’t a regular starter for Man City at the beginning = nothing. Naby Keïta wasn’t a regular starter for Liverpool at the beginning = nothing. Donny van de Beek hasn’t been a regular starter for Man United = huge problem. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 26, 2020

Redknapp is not the only one to have spoken about Van de Beek's lack of game time. The likes of Marco van Basten, Patrice Evra and Gary Neville have questioned the signing, while Van de Beek's agent has also been vocal about his client's lack of game time.