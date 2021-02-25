Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he 'keeps in touch' with Erling Haaland

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move to sign Erling Haaland in January 2020, before the Norwegian striker moved to Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has rapidly become one of the most sought-after forward players in Europe since then, putting up incredible numbers in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Tammy Abraham is reluctant to discuss a new contract with Chelsea due to the club's interest in Erling Haaland, reports The Athletic 👀 pic.twitter.com/EQxFlMfd8l — Goal (@goal) February 24, 2021

Links with a move to the Premier League remain alive and well, with clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all being rumoured to be heavily interested in him.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in touch with Haaland, claiming in recent times that the Red Devils remain interested. In a recent press-conference, Solskjaer claimed that he's happy to see him "become the player he has become."

"I think when you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them, of course, and I keep in touch with Erling," Solskjaer said. "So it’s great to see him become the player he has become and I know he’ll work to improve all the time."

Solskjaer had worked with Haaland at Swedish club Molde, and due to the Norwegian connection, Haaland was rumoured to be very interested in moving to Manchester United before ultimately deciding on Germany.

"He’s a Dortmund player. We just wish him well there and then let’s see what life will bring later on," the Manchester United manager said.

The 20-year-old has a 75 million Euros release clause in his contract which is set to become active in the summer of 2022, which has many interested in Europe. Dortmund, however, may look to get an increased price on the player by 2021 itself.

Disrespectful to talk too much about Erling Haaland: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite being pressed to speak about Haaland, the Manchester United manager claimed that he wishes not to talk too much about the Norwegian striker, out of respect for Dortmund.

"One, you know I can’t speak about Erling because he’s with Borussia Dortmund and I think it’s disrespectful to talk too much about it apart from that I know him and that I speak to him," the 47-year-old said.

Solskjaer: “Haaland? I can't speak because he's with Dortmund & it's disrespectful to talk too much about it. Everyone would say you'd take the best players in the world... we just wish him well there at BVB then let's see what life will bring later on". 🔴 @SimonPeach #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2021

Solskjaer also revealed that Manchester United's interest in the striker was evident, claiming all top clubs would be interested in a player of his calibre.

"Who wasn’t interested in him a year ago? Because everyone would say you’d take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player," Solskjaer concluded.