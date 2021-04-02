Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments on Erling Haaland rumours

Manchester United continue to be linked with Erling Haaland ahead of the summer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now commented on the rumours about Haaland potentially arriving at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old was close to a move to Old Trafford before joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. Since then, Haaland has been in terrific form and has scored 49 goals from 49 appearances for the Bundesliga side. He has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe in recent months.

The Norwegian has also been linked to Manchester City and Manchester United, but Solskjaer downplayed these rumors.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, the Red Devils manager refused to comment on the transfer rumors, pointing out that Haaland would be the one to make the final decision on his future. Solskjaer also talked about targeting a player who has not yet been linked with Manchester United in the media.

“It’s not fair to talk about Erling as Manchester United manager. He will make his own mind up. Who are we interested in? I don’t want to comment. Now there are a lot of rumors... Hopefully, we can sit here with a player no one has written about...” said Solskjaer.

Haaland player under Solskjaer during their time together at Molde and reportedly has a good relationship with his former manager. The Manchester United manager is said to be eager to bring the young striker to Old Trafford.

However, Haaland's agent has already sat down with representatives from Barcelona and Real Madrid to discuss the player's future.

The Norwegian's agent is also scheduled to hold meetings with Premier League sides in the upcoming days, as it becomes increasingly clear that he will ignite a bidding war at the end of the season. The fact that he is valued at €180m might, however, might deter Manchester United, who need to strengthen in more than one position this summer.

Manchester United will target a right-winger and central defender this summer

While a world-class striker remains at the top of their wish list, Manchester United are reported to be in the market for a right-winger and a central defender ahead of next season. The Red Devils need alternate options for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the aging Nemanja Matic, but securing all targets in a single window will be difficult.

As such, the Red Devils will be wary of breaking the bank for Haaland at the end of the season. However, if Manchester United do manage to secure the player's services, it could transform their team ahead of next year's campaign.