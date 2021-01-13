Manchester United manager Solskjaer in confident mood ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United face Liverpool in a blockbuster top of the table Premier League clash on Sunday and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in a confident mood ahead of his side's trip to Anfield.

The Red Devils are currently first in the Premier League standings thanks to their hard fought 1-0 win against Burnley last night. Speaking to reporters after the match, Solskjaer said:

"It's a brilliant position to be in, We know we are going to the champions, they've (Liverpool) had an unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons, we know that's going to be a difficult game, but we're ready for it.

"We couldn't be going there at a better time to play them because we are in good shape, good form, hungry, these boys want to get better and that's a test again."

Manchester United and Liverpool are heading to the tie in contrasting form

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have struggled in recent weeks

While Manchester United have been in brilliant form in the past few weeks, Liverpool have struggled to put points on the board. The defending champions have not won any of their last 3 Premier League games slumping to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Southampton in their most recent league outing.

The much vaunted attacking trio of Liverpool have failed to find the back of the net regularly in recent weeks and teams seem to have worked out a system to blunt Liverpool's attack.

With injuries to key players like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomes, Joel Matip, and Diogo Jota among others, Liverpool have struggled to be fluent and Manchester United will be confident of getting a positive result this Sunday.

While Manchester United struggled against Burnley, they got the job done in the end and have won 4 of their last 5 Premier League matches. Another bright spot for them is the return to form of Paul Pogba.

The French World Cup winning midfielder put in a fine performance and the Manchester United manager had some good words to say about him:

"I've always said Paul is a big, big player for us," said Solskjaer. "He is a good character in the dressing room, he is always one the lads look to (because) he's a world champion. We are seeing the best of Paul at the moment, he is getting better and better every game."

The clash between Manchester United and Liverpool could go a long way in deciding the fate of the Premier League title this season.