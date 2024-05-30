Manchester United managerial target signs new long-term deal with current club: Reports

Kieran McKenna, who is in contention to become the next Manchester United manager, has signed a new long-term deal at Ipswich Town.

On Thursday (May 30), Ipswich revealed that McKenna has signed a new contract after guiding the club to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. The 38-year-old's deal is set to run out in June 2028.

Speaking to club media, McKenna expressed his elation and opined:

"I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club. We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I'm excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years."

McKenna, who is a former Tottenham Hotspur youth star, concluded:

"Preparation and planning for the challenge ahead has been ongoing since we won promotion at the beginning of May, with plenty of work still to do before the start of the new season at what is such an exciting time for everyone at the club. I am so happy to have committed my future to taking the next step with Ipswich Town and am really excited for what's ahead as we continue this journey together."

McKenna, who has recently been linked with Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion apart from Manchester United, has popped up as one of the best British tacticians of late. He helped Ipswich become the first club since Southampton in 2012 to secure back-to-back promotions.

So far, the ex-Manchester United assistant manager has guided Ipswich to 76 wins and 20 defeats in 131 matches across all competitions.

Ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel keen to join Manchester United, says journalist

In his Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside, famed journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Thomas Tuchel is interested in replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. He wroter (h/t GiveMeSport):

"Tuchel is super keen on coming back to England and he knows that this is a new project at Old Trafford now, even if there's no Champions League for the club next season. Tuchel won the competition at Chelsea, of course, and reached the final with Paris Saint-Germain, but he'd still be really keen on taking the United job even without the Champions League. So, Tuchel is ready."

Due to their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League this season, the Red Devils are currently aiming to hire a new manager. They have reportedly been linked with Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, and Thomas Frank apart from Tuchel in the past few weeks.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, ended Manchester United's season on a positive note by guiding them to FA Cup glory. He registered 26 wins and 19 losses in 52 games across competitions for his club this term.