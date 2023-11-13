Manchester United may need to tweak Mason Greenwood agreement as interesting claim emerges over his future

Getafe's eagerness to extend Mason Greenwood's loan from Manchester United has brought about an interesting claim about his future. According to The Sun (via Express), the Red Devils may need to make changes to the financial dynamics of the loan deal that saw Greenwood leave Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Spanish club on a temporary basis this season, may be subject to negotiations for an extended loan, rather than a permanent transfer. This situation has made it important for the Red Devils to deliberate on the financial aspects of such an arrangement, considering the need for adequate compensation.

A source quoted by The Sun suggests that Getafe might propose an offer to United that would relieve them of Greenwood's wage commitments (via Express):

“Getafe have discussed trying to get United round the table so they can make an offer, which they believe could be attractive to United to get Mason off their wage bill."

They continued:

"The likelier option is United agree for the loan to be extended as they know that Mason is happy and rebuilding his life. They know he needs to grow up and want him to do so — and so far the Getafe loan has worked out well for everyone.”

Mason Greenwood was initially transferred to Getafe on loan following a decision by Manchester United to sever ties with the 22-year-old. This came in the wake of an extensive six-month internal investigation into Greenwood's conduct, amidst serious sexual assault allegations that ultimately did not proceed to a criminal trial.

Despite these circumstances, Greenwood's contract with Manchester United extends until June 2025. Getafe, expressing satisfaction with Greenwood's contributions so far, are keen on retaining him.

The current arrangement between the clubs involves Getafe covering only a minor portion of Greenwood's £75,000 weekly wage. According to the report, Manchester United are responsible for the majority of his wages.

Injury concerns mount for Manchester United as Hojlund and Eriksen withdraw from Denmark squad

Manchester United find themselves in a tense situation, awaiting medical updates on Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen. Both players have been forced to withdraw from the Denmark national team due to injuries. This development comes as the club navigates the final international break of the year.

The pair sustained injuries during the Red Devils' narrow 1-0 victory over Luton Town on Saturday, leading to their withdrawal from international duty. According to Express, United manager Erik ten Hag faces a period of uncertainty as he awaits clarity on the severity of the injuries to these key players.

Hojlund showed visible discomfort while on the pitch against Luton Town, particularly around his hamstring, which may hint at a possible muscle strain. In the case of Eriksen, the situation appears equally concerning, according to the report. The midfielder seemed to have sustained a knee injury following a collision on the pitch.