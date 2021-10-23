Manchester United midfielder asks agent for Real Madrid move: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly keen to leave the Red Devils in January. The Dutchman was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer and is eager to join the Spanish club in January.

According to Defensa Central, Van de Beek has informed his agent to 'force through' a move to Real Madrid. The 24-year-old has been starved of game time at Old Trafford since his £35 million move to Manchester United from Ajax last summer.

Van de Beek made just 19 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United last season. This was despite putting in a number of impressive performances in midfield. The former Ajax star was often made to play out of position as a defensive midfielder by Ole Gunnar Solskjer.

The Dutch midfielder was desperate to secure a move away from the club this summer. But he was convinced to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in the starting line-up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Donny van de Beek has played just four minutes of Premier League football this season. He has made just three appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from Premier League club Everton. But reports have suggested Van de Beek has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are eager to part ways with Isco and Dani Ceballos in January. The midfield duo have been deemed surplus to requirements by Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid will look to replace Isco and Dani Ceballos with a new attacking midfielder.

Manchester United could look to sign Toni Kroos as part of a deal that would see Donny van de Beek join Real Madrid

Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in German midfielder Toni Kroos. The Red Devils' weak-looking midfield has been a major source of concern for fans and pundits in recent weeks.

Manchester United have reportedly prioritized the signing of a ball-playing defensive midfielder in January. Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is approaching the latter stages of his career. But he could be open to a move to the Premier League after spending seven years with the Spanish giants.

The arrival of Eduardo Camavinga and Real Madrid's interest in Aurelien Tchouameni has indicated Real Madrid's plans for the future. Manchester United could therefore look to pull off a swap deal which would see them sign Toni Kroos in exchange for Donny van de Beek.

