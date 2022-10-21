Manchester United midfielder Casemiro names funniest teammate at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed who his funniest teammate at Old Trafford is in an interview with the Premier League's YouTube channel.

Casemiro has bedded in well at Old Trafford, and that has been mostly down to his teammates.

The midfielder has seemed like he has been a member of the Red Devils squad for years despite only arriving in the summer.

He joined Manchester United from Real Madrid for £63.6 million and has made 11 appearances, contributing one assist.

The Brazilian has bonded particularly well with his South American teammates, including the likes of Fred, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez.

When asked who the funniest teammate at Manchester United is, he responded:

"Lisandro Martinez."

Much like Casemiro, Martinez only arrived at United in the summer from Ajax for £51.6 million.

The Argentine has been a mainstay in Erik ten Hag's defense, making 14 appearances across competitions.

Martinez was dubbed 'the Butcher' during his time in Amsterdam and he has shown his aggressive side on numerous occasions this season.

However, the defender also has a lighter side and Casemiro clearly feels that the player's humor is a great trait of his.

The Argentine has also shown his emotional side in the aftermath of United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

While leaving the pitch at Old Trafford, fans could be heard chanting "Argentina" at the centre-back. Martinez has revealed that he was emotional upon hearing this.

UtdDistrict



🗣 Lisandro Martinez: "Last night was very emotional for me. To receive this love from the fans, I am very happy. I came from nothing and to come here to one of the best clubs in the world is very special."

Martinez proves doubters wrong at Manchester United

Martinez has been a hit at Old Trafford

When Martinez joined Manchester United in the summer, much was made of the defender's height.

Standing at 1.75m, many had argued that the Argentine would not suit Premier League football.

He did struggle in his opening two fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford but has well and truly bounced back.

Martinez has been a constant presence in Ten Hag's side's backline and has kept the likes of Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus at bay.

Squawka



No player on the pitch made more clearances than Raphaël Varane (5)



No player on the pitch made more successful tackles than Lisandro Martínez (4)

No player on the pitch made more clearances than Raphaël Varane (5)

These two are forming quite the partnership.

He has formed a formidable partnership with French defender Raphael Varane and it has boded well for the Red Devils.

The duo's partnership has kept club-captain Harry Maguire on the bench and Martinez has looked like a top-quality signing.

Ten Hag knew all about the talent he possessed as he coached the Argentine at Ajax for three seasons.

Martinez made 120 appearances for the Eredivisie side, scoring six goals. He won the league title twice as well as the KNVB Cup.

