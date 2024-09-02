Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's wife teases critics with picture on Instagram after 3-0 loss to Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's wife, Anna Mariana, has responded to the former's critics following his display in the 3-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool. The Brazilian came under fire for giving the ball away numerous times during Sunday's defeat to the Reds (September 1).

He was at fault for the first two goals scored by the opposition on the night. A misplaced pass in midfield led to Luis Diaz's first goal of the match in the 35th minute. Just seven minutes later, the ex-Real Madrid man was dispossessed in his own half, which resulted in Diaz scoring a second.

These mistakes meant that Casemiro would be taken off for Toby Collyer at the half-time break. However, the player's wife has reminded everyone of the midfielder's past achievements. She posed an image of the 32-year-old's five UEFA Champions League trophies and other honors.

Throughout his career, Casemiro has lifted the La Liga trophy thrice and won the FIFA Club World Cup the same number of times. Despite these achievements, it looks like the experienced star's minutes at Old Trafford are no longer guaranteed.

The arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of £42.1 million could see the Brazilian pushed to a squad role. Ugarte could accompany Kobbie Mainoo at the base of the midfield, allowing Bruno Fernandes to play as a No. 10.

It will be interesting to see if the former Los Blancos midfielder will start against Southampton on September 14 following the international break's conclusion.

Erik ten Hag rubbishes rumors claiming that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro left the stadium after substitution v Liverpool

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has rubbished rumors suggesting that Casemiro left Old Trafford after being subbed off at half-time against Liverpool on Sunday.

According to the Dutch tactician, he met with the Brazilian, who was present in the dressing room after the match. Speaking to talkSPORT, Ten Hag said (via Express):

"It's not true. He was in the dressing room. I just met him."

When asked about how the holding midfielder took his substitution, Ten Hag added:

"You know the game and he knows the game. He will go on and we will go on. He's a great player."

This season, Casemiro has started all three of Manchester United's Premier League matches. Overall, he's made 87 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 12 goals and nine assists.

