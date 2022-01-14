Manchester United midfielder in discussions to terminate contract amidst interest from La Liga club: Reports

Manchester United outcast Juan Mata could leave Old Trafford this month. The Spaniard has reportedly been contacted by La Liga side Real Sociedad, who're keen to bring him to Anoeta as soon as possible.

Mata's contract with the Red Devils runs until June this year but La Real are hoping to persuade United to terminate it. This would allow them to sign the player for free.

The midfielder has become a forgotten figure at the club this season, playing only thrice all season. He's yet to make an appearance in the Premier League.

At 33, he still has a few more years of football left in him, and Sociedad want the star to join their ranks.

Talks still ongoing as Juan Mata's contract expires to the summer. A move for Juan Mata from #MUFC to Real Sociedad seems still possible.

Imanol Alguacil's side are currently fifth in the La Liga table, level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. They are pushing for a Champions League finish and believe Mata's experience could greatly help their cause.

Sociedad signed David Silva on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2020. Hence, signing Mata would be further proof of their commitment towards bringing in experienced footballers.

If a deal isn't struck this month, then La Real will have to wait until the summer to complete the transfer. The prospect of reaching a pre-agreement in the next few weeks between them hasn't been ruled out.

There were also reports of Mata's father meeting with Sociedad's president Jokin Aperribay recently, fueling transfer rumors.

There were also reports of Mata's father meeting with Sociedad's president Jokin Aperribay recently, fueling transfer rumors.

It's also understood that Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick will not stand in the way of a move, with Mata not part of his plans.

Mata joined Manchester United in January 2014 from Chelsea following a fall out with then-Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

In the seven years since, he's made 276 appearances for the club, contributing 98 goals (scoring 51 and assisting 47). He has lifted four trophies with the Red Devils, including the FA Cup in 2016 and the Europa League in 2017.

Mata's time at Manchester United is over

As if it wasn't pretty obvious by now, Juan Mata's time at Manchester United is effectively over. Whether he leaves this month after the end of the season, the fact of the matter is that a departure is imminent.

The impending move to Real Sociedad, or possibly anywhere else, is also likely to be his last major switch before retirement.

The Spaniard is set to turn 34 soon and could follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Silva and relocate back to his home country.

