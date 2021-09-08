Manchester United midfielder Fred embarrassed by academy talent in training, left on the floor

Manchester United first-team star Fred was left embarrassed during a first team training session at Carrington. The Brazilian came up against highly-rated academy talent Hannibal Mejbri and was eventually bamboozled by the youngster.

Fred, who scored during Manchester United's opening Premier League game of the season, can be seen trying to stand up to Mejbri in the footage that surfaced. However, a combination of lightning quick footwork and a clever exchange with Donny van de Beek helped Mejbri ease past him.

While the 18-year-old Mejbri eventually found the back of the net, Fred was left embarrassed on the floor after attempting to lunge in with a tackle. Undoubtedly, Mejbri has just shown a glimpse of what he can offer at Manchester United.

Considering the panache and style with which Mejbri picked Fred apart, it would have been hard for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn a blind eye. However, it remains to be seen if the highly-rated talent will be fast-tracked into regular first-team action.

Notably, Mejbri made his first-team debut for Manchester United during last season's final Premier League game when he came on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Wolves.

Fred set to miss Manchester United's next two games

The Brazilian FA have reportedly triggered a FIFA rule which will prevent as many as eight Premier League players, including Fred, from being unavailable for selection for their clubs. According to the aforementioned rule, a five-day ban can be invoked on Premier League clubs for not allowing players to travel to red-listed countries during the international break.

As such, Fred and seven others from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Leeds United could now be unavailable from September 10 to September 14. Although the Premier League could reportedly appeal to uplift the ban, Manchester United are set to lose out on Fred's services for the next two games as things stand.

Fred banned from next two United matches under Fifa rules #mufc https://t.co/mtq7H38YOA — Rich Fay (@RichFay) September 8, 2021

The Red Devils' next assignment in the Premier League comes against Newcastle United on Saturday, September 11. Later, Manchester United begin their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign next Tuesday (September 14) away from home against BSC Young Boys.

Also Read

Despite Fred's absence, Manchester United fans will be excited for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is gearing up for his second debut for the club on Saturday, with Old Trafford expected to be packed with Manchester United fans.

Edited by Nived Zenith