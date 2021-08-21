Manchester United midfielder joins Brazilian club on loan

Manchester United have been in the transfer market over the last couple of weeks searching for a midfielder to sign. The Red Devils' situation in the middle of the park seems to be getting worse as another midfielder has departed Old Trafford this summer.

Brazilian star Andreas Pereira has officially left Manchester United this summer, the club confirmed in an announcement posted on their website. The 25-year-old will spend the 2021-2022 season on loan at Palmeiras after both clubs recently struck an agreement for his transfer.

🚨 Andreas Pereira’s move to Flamengo is a done deal. He will leave Manchester United for the Brazilian club on loan for the season.



This is the fourth time the Red Devils will be sending the midfielder out on loan, having initially loaned him to Valencia during the 2016-17 campaign, to Granada for the 2017-18 campaign, and to Lazio last season.

Andreas Pereira is a product of Manchester United's academy. He broke through the youth setup at Old Trafford and made it into the senior team in 2016.

Despite going out on four separate loan spells, the 25-year-old has gotten the chance to represent the Premier League giants on a number of occasions.

So far, the Brazilian has made 75 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, with a record of four goals and five assists to his name.

He scored a brilliant goal for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men during their clash with Brentford in pre-season to highlight just how good he is in the attacking third.

Manchester United looking to sign a midfielder this summer

It is an open secret that Manchester United are keen to add a midfielder to their ranks before the transfer window shuts this summer.

They've been linked with a number of options, including the likes of Saul Niguez, Renato Sanches and Ruben Neves over the last couple of weeks, but nothing tangible has developed so far.

The Red Devils are determined to make a huge statement in the Premier League this season and they appear to be moving in the right direction.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men kick-started their campaign in style, beating Leeds United 5-1 in their first league game of the term.

