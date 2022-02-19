Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata picks best free-kick taker in world football right now

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has picked Southampton's James Ward-Prowse as the best free-kick taker in the world.

Mata, 33, himself is renowned for his free-kick credentials at Manchester United. He scored a memorable one against Juventus in the Champions League in 2018.

Mata responded to a post on the Premier League's official Twitter account with regard to the current all-time EPL free-kick goalscorers.

Mata tweeted:

"Best free-kick taker in the world for me right now (Ward-Prowse). Agreed?"

Indeed, Ward-Prowse continues to impress for Southampton this season and his latest free-kick came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. The midfielder whipped a delightful curled effort into the top corner past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa from 30 yards.

That free-kick had many comparing Ward-Prowse's talent to Manchester United legend David Beckham.

Beckham is currently the leading free-kick goalscorer in the Premier League with 18. But Ward-Prowse's goal against Wolves has taken him to joint second behind the English icon.

The Southampton captain also overtook Red Devils current star man Cristiano Ronaldo. He is in now impressive company as he sits on 12 alongside Premier League legends Thierry Henry and Gianfranco Zola.

Who is the best free-kick taker at Manchester United?

Fernandes scored a brilliant free-kick against Liverpool last season.

It begs the question at Old Trafford as to who is the best dead ball specialist at Manchester United right now. They have a long list of takers who would deem themselves the best free-kick takers.

As mentioned, Mata himself has been an exemplary free-kick taker in the past and has eight of them to his name.

All of Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 freekick goals in the Premier League came during his first spell at Old Trafford. Since his departure back in 2008 the Portugese icon freekick goals have been a rarity. Nevertheless, the former Real Madrid forward always puts himself forward.

Bruno Fernandes has been the Red Devils' main free-kick taker since joining the side in 2020. His FA Cup effort against Liverpool in the 3-2 thriller last year is still a highlight for many Manchester United fans.

Another United player who is regularly on free-kick duty is Marcus Rashford. He has scored four during his Red Devils career. His 40-yard thunderbolt against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in 2019 is the pick of the bunch.

Alex Telles scored a delightful free-kick effort against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League back in December. His technique has led to many believing he should be on free-kick duty when he is on the pitch for United.

