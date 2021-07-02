"I was expecting this" - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba responds to Real Madrid rumors

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has responded to rumors linking him to Real Madrid by saying he was expecting them to come up sooner rather than later.

In an interview with El Chiringuito (via Goal.com), Paul Pogba brushed off the Real Madrid rumors aside by jokingly suggesting he would walk out of the interview if these talks took place. Pogba said:

"I was expecting this. I've arrived [on the show] and I want to say thank you all, I'm going to continue with my holiday and I have to go now because they're waiting for me."

Paul Pogba is into the final year of his contract at Manchester United. Rumors circulating about his future have gathered traction after Pogba kept stalling his contract extension with Manchester United. Real Madrid were keen on signing the French international under the management of Zinedine Zidane.

However, Los Blancos could still be keen on signing Pogba from Manchester United in order to strengthen their aging midfield.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Paul Pogba admits he was waiting for question on Real Madrid as he's quizzed on his future https://t.co/NaxCwoEy1f pic.twitter.com/ygmtoQFydA — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 1, 2021

Manchester United star defends another Real Madrid target in Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been chasing the French pair of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe for two seasons now. However, Mbappe did not have a great time at Euro 2020. The PSG man missed the decisive penalty which saw France get knocked-out by Switzerland in the Round of 16 fixture.

The Manchester United midfielder was quick to defend his French colleague and is sure that Mbappe will return from this disappointment. Pogba said:

"He's a great player who will learn from it, he will grow and he'll come back like never before. He's not to blame, it's down to all of us because we're all in the same boat. Everyone expects him to score five goals and to be Euro Golden Boot winner but in my opinion, he created chances, worked hard, gave his soul and left everything on the pitch which is the most important thing."

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez wants to make a Galactico signing this summer in order to cheer up the fanbase following a trophyless season and the ESL debacle. Both Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe would fit the narrative.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 players who have surprised everyone with their performances

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Diptanil Roy