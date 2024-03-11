Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay set to lose nearly £1m after investing in lender run by fiancee Cameron Reading's father

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay looks set to lose approximately £1 million after investing his money in a loan firm run by his fiancee Cameron Reading's father.

Her father Ashley Reading is the sole director of Fortress Partners, which has become a severely insolvent corporation that owes over £18 million to its 230 creditors. Lending money out at greater rates after borrowing it from investors was the business concept, but the strategy has not gone over well.

Investors, including well-known people like Boyzone's Shane Lynch, are suffering enormous losses, according to The Sun (via Daily Mail). The report says that for every pound invested, they are expecting to receive only 10p in return.

Even though Scott McTominay put in £1 million, the Manchester United midfielder's investment is currently worth only £100,000 in the firm. In a similar vein, Shane Lynch's investment of £730,000 has decreased to just £73,000.

There has been a great deal of outrage over the circumstance, particularly considering that McTominay's fiancee Cameron Reading has been living a lavish lifestyle. A source who put money in the same firm told The Sun (via Daily Mail):

"It really rubs salt in the wound for those of us who’ve lost our life savings or face losing their homes. There’s another pic from Instagram of Ashley, his wife, Cam and her sister. They always seemed to be going on holiday. At one point, they were in Dubai for months and months."

The Readings have been attempting to control the repercussions. To pay off certain debts, McTominay's fiancee has sold off properties in Dubai and Spain. However, the problem remains substantial, with the entire debt amounting to £17,774,138.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pleased with Jonny Evans signing

After departing a relegated Leicester City club last summer, 36-year-old Jonny Evans made an unexpected return to Manchester United. He was originally brought in for the preseason, but manager Erik ten Hag offered him a one-year deal, and he has impressed this season with 58.3 percent of the tackles won and 57.9 percent of the duels won.

Amid a difficult season for the Red Devils due to several injuries, Evans has become a dependable option. His defensive play was essential to the team's 2-0 victory over Everton on March 9, as he finished with an 88 percent passing accuracy.

Erik ten Hag only had praise for him. The Manchester United manager expressed his happiness with Evans' contribution, telling the press (via UnitedInFocus):

“We are so pleased we signed the fifth centre-back because normally, you say: ‘Why five centre-backs in the squad?’ But you see, we are so happy we did this. As you see, his performance across the season, he’s such an important player for this squad. [He will] always be there when he’s needed and give good performances.”

Evans returning to Manchester United has turned out to be a brilliant move, particularly considering Lisandro Martinez's season-long injury. The aging defender has shown himself to be a low-risk, high-reward choice, playing 24 games this season so far.