Manchester United midfielder trolls new signing Diego Leon after hilarious assist in pre-season clash

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has made fun of new signing Diego Leon after the youngster provided a funny assist in their pre-season meeting with Bournemouth. The Red Devils ran out 4-1 winners against their fellow Premier League outfit to claim a second win in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA.

Ad

Diego Leon came on in the second half to replace Patrick Dorgu at left wing-back and was involved in his side's fourth and final goal immediately afterward. The 18-year-old Paraguayan drove towards the Bournemouth box before tripping himself. The ball fell kindly for fellow substitute Ethan Williams to fire home and make it 4-0.

Ugarte saw the funny side of the assist and posted an edited video on his Instagram story to troll the youngster. The video showed a sniper lining up a shot, with Leon losing his footing immediately the trigger was pulled by the sniper. He captioned it with a simple message to applaud the young defender.

Ad

Trending

"@diego.leon04 First assist 👏🏾👏🏾"

Diego Leon has now appeared in all three pre-season games for Manchester United, having joined the club this summer. He was signed for an initial £3.3 million fee from Cerro Porteño, and is the primary backup to Dorgu at left wing-back.

Leon was the only one of Manchester United's new signings to feature in the game against Bournemouth on Thursday July 31st. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were left out of the matchday squad but were with the team at the Soldier Field Stadium for the game.

Ad

Manchester United down Bournemouth to extend fine pre-season run

Manchester United overcame Bournemouth in their second game of the Premier League Summer Series to maintain a 100% record in the competition. The Red Devils picked up a 4-1 win in front of a packed Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago as their preparations for the new season continued.

Ruben Amorim's side defeated West Ham in their first game of the series, and Rasmus Hojlund out then ahead against Bournemouth after just eight minutes. Patrick Dorgu added his name to the scoresheet in the 25th minute to make it two for his side.

Ad

Amad Diallo scored his side's third goal in the 53rd minute before youngster Ethan Williams added a fourth goal in the 73rd minute. Bournemouth scored a late consolation goal in the 88th minute, after Matthijs De Ligt turned a David Brooks cross into his own net.

Amorim's side will lock horns with Everton next in their final Summer Series game before facing Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More