“Manchester United need Harry Potter because they have so much to do” – Jan Aage Fjortoft makes hilarious claim about ‘terrible’ Red Devils after 2-1 loss to Brighton

Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Manchester United need a miracle this season, following their opening-day defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7.

The Red Devils were 2-0 down at half-time and were booed off the pitch at the break following an incredibly disappointing opening 45 minutes. A late own-goal gave the hosts hope, but Brighton held on for a famous victory.

Former Middlesbrough striker Fjortoft made a clever quip directed at the club following the full-time whistle, while also claiming the club is too reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo. He told ESPN:

“He [Ronaldo] says I'm ready, the king can play but he goes home at half-time and so on. Having said that he may be their only hope with his goals. Brighton have got Graham Potter, Manchester United need Harry Potter because they have so much to do there and I would also like to talk about the Ajax school and the Ajax way of playing, this is not Ajax."

“This is a team that hasn't had a clear way of play for a couple of seasons. These are players without confidence, just running around, these players were leaking information out of the dressing room more than Titanic was leaking, there was a terrible culture. So I think before we can see Ten Hag's Ajax philosophy sort of thing, you have to sort out the mindset of the players and it didn't help today that he played players out of position."

“Manchester United fans had 10 minutes of optimism and now they're back and they hear that they're going after Arnautovic, I mean if he's the answer, who is going to ask the questions.”

How desperate is Manchester United's situation?

Many knew going that new boss Erik ten Hag's job was always going to be a big one that would require time. But their performance against Brighton showcased just how much work there is to do.

United were toothless in attack even after Ronaldo came on, with the 37-year-old looking off the pace due to his lack of gametime during the pre-season. The Portuguese ace missed the club's tour of Australia due to personal reasons. He featured in Manchester United's last pre-season fixture against Rayo Vallecano on July 31 but left the pitch early.

The 20-time champions of England have only signed three players over the summer, who all played some part in the weekend defeat.

The club clearly need to bring more players in before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, to save themselves from yet another slog of a season. The Red Devils had a torrid time last season. They finished sixth in the points table with their worst points total in a season (58).

Manchester United will next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13.

