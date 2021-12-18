"Manchester United would need that type of player" – Steve McManaman makes interesting claim about Liverpool target

Manchester United 'need' Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Steve McManaman. Just over a year after moving to the Bundesliga, the 18-year-old has been linked with a return to England.

Bellingham is reportedly being pursued by Liverpool, United, and City and McManaman believes the youngster is required at Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2021 finalist, Mr. Jude Bellingham! 🤩 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2021 finalist, Mr. Jude Bellingham! 🤩 https://t.co/kxHZgdK7Dk

Here's what he said:

"When you look through the teams and the sides that could buy him – Manchester United would need that type of player as a central midfielder. Manchester City, with Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, not so much. Liverpool have got Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho. He’s a great player but whether Liverpool need him now is another thing."

McManaman added:

"I think United need a centre midfielder of that [Bellingham's] ilk. So if there’s one team that needs a player like Jude Bellingham, it’s Manchester United."

Both Liverpool and Manchester United could benefit from Jude Bellingham's services

Manchester United are in a precarious condition right now. While they have managed to eke out three wins out of their last five Premier League games, several midfielders have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

The list includes Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek. The former has been linked with several clubs, including Real Madrid and Juventus. According to recent reports, Pogba has already made up his mind to leave Manchester United in the summer.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek has had a tumultuous time at Old Trafford. He barely witnessed any game time under former gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Reports suggest Barcelona are interested in acquiring his services. The move would see van de Beek rekindle his relationship with former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Ralf Rangnick has identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets to help improve Man United's midfield, sources have told ESPN. Ralf Rangnick has identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets to help improve Man United's midfield, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/kDQ0VNchuq

Liverpool also need to make a few transfers to bolster their squad despite their position in the Premier League. According to reports, Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the 18-year-old.

The Liverpool gaffer is reportedly interested in signing Bellingham as a long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. However, Liverpool will have to break their transfer fee record to land Bellingham's signature.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar