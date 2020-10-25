'Manchester United don't need Van de Beek' says Patrice Evra

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has declared that the Red Devils do not need Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, in an interview with Sky Sports.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer for £40 million but has been struggling to find regular playing time under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Van de Beek was an unused substitute in Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday. The midfielder is yet to start a Premier League game for Manchester United since joining the side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly had a list of five top targets for the club this summer, which included the likes of Jadon Sancho and Nathan Ake.

The club, however, failed to acquire any of the manager's targets and were forced to make do with Donny van de Beek, as well as the deadline day signings of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, and Amad Diallo.

Manchester United legends Patrice Evra and Gary Neville question the signing of Donny van de Beek

Solskjaer is blessed with a number of quality midfielder options and has opted to give more minutes to the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Paul Pogba.

With Donny van de Beek struggling for playing time, Patrice Evra said that Manchester United simply did not need the Dutchman as things stand.

"We're talking about Van de Beek, nothing against the kid but why have we bought him? He's watching the game from the stand every game. We don't need him, that's the truth," Evra said.

The 23-year-old midfielder has made seven appearances for United so far this season but has played only 59 minutes in the Premier League, and was given just a two-minute cameo in the Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville also admitted that the decision to spend so much money on Van de Beek was yet to be vindicated and said that the player would be disappointed at not being given a chance to prove himself.

"What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he's been signed for £40 million. He doesn't seem to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans in every game," Neville said.

"It's a bit of a mystery that one. And the more he doesn't start, and the more he doesn't come on, the more you're thinking, 'Well £40m player, ordinarily you'd get him in the team'. He must be thinking, 'What am I doing here at this moment in time?'"