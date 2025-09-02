"Manchester United needed it" - Shaka Hislop baffled by Red Devils' transfer decision involving 2 players on deadline day

Former Premier League star Shaka Hislop has made his feelings clear about Manchester United deciding against signing Emiliano Martinez on deadline day. The Red Devils were in talks with both Martinez and Senne Lammens, and eventually opted to go ahead with a move for the latter.

Lammens, 23, put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract with Manchester United for a fee believed to be worth £18 million plus add-ons. According to The Athletic, Martinez spent deadline day at Aston Villa's training ground, expecting a call from Manchester United that never came. The Argentina goalkeeper held talks with Ruben Amorim in June and July, while also calling up teammate Lisandro Martinez in an attempt to try to advocate a move for him.

In the aftermath of an eventful summer transfer deadline day, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop couldn't help but comment on the situation at Old Trafford. He believes the Premier League giants should have pushed to sign Martinez, alongside Lammens. Hislop stated that Manchester United really needed two new goalkeepers and feels it would have made perfect sense to pursue a move for Martinez.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Hislop commented:

“As the story was developing, I thought Manchester United were going for both [Senne Lammens and Dibu Martinez]. You understand the signing of Lammens at that price, more as a long-term project option. But you’ve got to get Martinez in [as well]. While signing two goalkeepers in one transfer window might seem odd, Manchester United needed it. If you look at the two [Onana and Bayindir] who have occupied that position over the last season and half, you totally understand two new goalkeepers coming in."

Hislop also went on to claim that he is not entirely convinced of Lammens being the man to transform Manchester United defensively. The former Trinidad and Tobago international feels Lammens is not experienced enough to become the main man between the sticks at Old Trafford.

He compared how even an experienced goalkeeper like Andre Onana has had his confidence shattered at Manchester United.

Hislop concluded:

“My concern with Lammens is, regardless of how talented he is, he is inexperienced. You cannot drop an inexperienced goalkeeper into this back four. You dropped a very experienced one in Andre Onana to this back four, a goalkeeper who with Inter got to a Champions League final, they wanted his leadership and this back four left him exposed to the point where his confidence is now shattered.

“Now you bring a young man who was playing in Belgium, he’s got just one Champions League game in his resume and put him into this and expect him to transform Man United defensively?"

Martinez has joined the Argentina squad for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Venezuela and Ecuador. Lammens, meanwhile, has not been called up to represent Belgium in the ongoing international break.

Rio Ferdinand reveals what Courtois told him about new Manchester United signing Senne Lammens

Rio Ferdinand has revealed what Thibaut Courtois told him about fellow Belgian and new Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens. During a live stream on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former England international confirmed he got a voice note from Courtois.

Ferdinand explained how Courtois told him that Lammens is a top talent who can adapt well to the demands of the Premier League.

He stated:

“Just so you know, that voice note was from Thibaut Courtois. He let me know about Lammens because he’s a Belgian player, and he was just giving me the heads up about what he’s like.

“He said he’s a huge talent, obviously not experienced yet, but he thinks his style will be well-suited to the Premier League as well."

However, Ferdinand also pondered on whether his former club are in a situation to wait for a prospect like Lammens to develop instead of relying on someone who can give them instant success.

Ferdinand concluded:

“So that’s a recommendation from probably one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Thibaut Courtois. I’ll take that. I keep seeing people talk about the talent and whatnot, but the problem is: can Man United afford to wait for talent to develop at this point in time? That’s the question.”

Lammens' arrival at Manchester United took their 2025 summer spending spree to £232.4 million. Notably, they were only able to raise just £61.7 million in player sales.

