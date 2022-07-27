Manchester United new boy Christian Eriksen names his 2 footballing idols

Manchester United's new signing, Christian Eriksen, revealed that compatriot Michael Laudrup and former Italy and AS Roma legend Francesco Totti were two players he admired while growing up.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils officially announced the arrival of the Denmark international who had been in agreement with personal terms for weeks.

This transfer marks a significant moment in Eriksen's career, considering he collapsed on the pitch just over a year ago due to a heart attack at the Euros in Denmark's game against Finland.

The midfielder made a strong comeback in 2022, joining Premier League side Brentford on a six-month deal and making his quality in midfield evident for the Bees.

Since that contract's expiry, he has joined Manchester United for free. In his first official interview as a Red Devil with the club's media, Eriksen revealed that he grew a liking towards Francesco Totti due to Football Manager. Further, he admitted that as a Dane, he naturally admired former Denmark international Michael Laudrup.

The 30-year-old said:

“I had Francesco Totti–mostly because at that age I played a lot of Football Manager, so I had took over Roma back in that time! And then after it was Michael Laudrup. As Danes I can pick Laudrup, but I really wasn’t into many idols. I preferred myself to be on the pitch and really just to be outside and play by myself."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



World Class Delivery. #MUFC Christian Eriksen is one of only two players in Premier League history to have registered 10+ assists in four consecutive Premier League seasons, the other is David Beckham.World Class Delivery. Christian Eriksen is one of only two players in Premier League history to have registered 10+ assists in four consecutive Premier League seasons, the other is David Beckham.World Class Delivery. 💫💫💫 #MUFC https://t.co/icgKmNU7Ix

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joins Manchester United on a three-year deal. Eriksen's inclusion in the team will take pressure off Bruno Fernandes' shoulders, who was operating as the sole creative outlet for the team from midfield.

The Dane could make his competitive debut for the Red Devils at Old Trafford when they kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season against Brighton on August 6.

Speaking about the idea of donning the red jersey in front of the home fans, the Danish playmaker said:

"Very [excited]. It will be very intense and yeah hoepfully a good way to start off my Manchester United career. Perfect place to do it at Old Trafford."

La Liga giants willing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if Manchester United allow him to leave for free

Cristiano Ronaldo could get his wish to play in the Champions League as Atletico Madrid are ready to sign him. However, the Daily Mail reported that the transfer is financially difficult for Los Rojiblancos to afford, so they want the Red Devils to sanction his exit for free.

Atleti also want the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to take a significant pay cut on his £360,000-per-week salary. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes met with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on July 26 to discuss the Portugal forward's future.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back at Man United's training ground this morning Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back at Man United's training ground this morning 👀 https://t.co/gF4kTL0XC2

However, both parties have maintained their stance. CR7 wants an exit, while the Red Devils insist that he is not for sale.

