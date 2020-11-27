Manchester United News Roundup: 2 key-midfielders injured for Southampton game, Solskjaer compares Bruno Fernandes with Cristiano Ronaldo - 27th November 2020

Manchester United go into their weekend league fixture against Southampton with two straight wins under their belt. The Red Devils, however, are languishing in tenth place in the 2020-21 Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 27th of November, 2020.

Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba out of Manchester United's game against Southampton

Scott McTominay of Manchester United in action

Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba will miss the club's Premier League away game at Southampton this weekend. Pogba picked up an ankle injury during the recent international break.

McTominay missed the Champions League fixture against Istanbul Başakşehir, with Donny van de Beek starting in midfield. Speaking ahead of the weekend league fixture, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"Scott and Paul, they didn't train this morning. They were not on the grass, so they are very unlikely for the weekend. Marcus, Victor and Aaron, they came through the session today, so hopefully they should be okay, (if) still not 100%."

Solskjaer continued in this regard:

"Luke has just started his rehab out on the grass; he's not with the team yet. Jesse is back from his isolation period, so he's come back with the group and had a couple of days training. Apart from that, Phil Jones is still out until probably after Christmas some time."

🗣 Solskjaer update on Pogba and McTominay. Both "very unlikely for the weekend." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/CpoGF552ue — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) November 27, 2020

Solskjaer compares Bruno Fernandes with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared the impact of Bruno Fernandes at the club with that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes scored a brace in the club's Champions League fixture against Basaksehir this week.

Speaking of Fernandes and his impact at the club, Solskjaer said:

"He does definitely have that presence (of Cristiano Ronaldo) and an influence and impact on his teammates; you can just look at results we've had since he came in. He’s got loads of energy, leadership; he's a team player, which is the key here now for us going forward."

Solskjaer further said in this regard:

"Some players will have to sit games out and rest. I wasn't looking forward to telling Bruno when he was rested against Leipzig, but he had absolutely no problem (with that), the same as Marcus (Rashford). They know this season is challenging, and that's how we build this team, the culture of the team. It's about the team, not individuals, and Bruno has proved that over and over that's it's the team before 'I'."