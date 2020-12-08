Manchester United registered their ninth consecutive away win with a 1-3 victory against West Ham United over the weekend. The Red Devils will now turn their attention to the pivotal UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

The Premier League giants head into the game knowing a draw or win will secure qualification to the next round of the competition.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 7th December 2020.

Two Manchester United forwards ruled out of Champions League clash against RB Leipzig

Anthony Martial of Manchester United

Manchester United forwards Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani haven't travelled with the Champions League squad to Germany. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both players have 'niggles' but won't be fit in time for the game against RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, in positive injury news, Luke Shaw travelled with the squad while Jesse Lingard has also returned after a long injury layoff.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed:

"David (de Gea) is back and travelling, Luke (Shaw) is travelling, Edinson (Cavani) and Anthony (Martial) only minor niggles but they won’t be making the trip. Of course, get to the last game of the group stage and you’re in the next round if you win or get a draw so it’s an important game, of course, it is."

Facundo Pellistri reflects on his experience with Manchester United so far

Advertisement

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri scored his first goal in the famous Red and Black colours for the U-23s. The 18-year-old signed for the Red Devils in the summer window but is yet to make his debut for the senior side.

The teenager said recently:

"I'm really happy with the team. The intensity was very good and, luckily, we take this match as it was very hard. But I'm very happy with that. It was amazing [to score]. I was really looking forward to this goal. It is my first goal and I'm really happy with it. Hopefully, more are coming."

"I'm settling in much better. I am enjoying my time here in Manchester, in this club - with the Under-23s and with the first-team. My team-mates are very kind with me and this is a very important reason why I am feeling much better with my performances and life here."