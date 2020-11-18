Manchester United News Roundup: 2 United players injured during the international break, Michael Owen predicts result of the West Brom game - 18th November 2020 

Manchester United return to the Premier League with a home fixture against West Brom. The Red Devils have just 10 points from 7 Premier League games and will aim to put a run together to climb up the table.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 18th November 2020

Manchester United duo Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial in doubt for West Brom

Manchester United duo Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial could be sidelined for the game against West Brom on the weekend with back issues. Lindelof started Sweden's fixture against France, but was replaced in the 66th minute due to persistent back problems.

Victor Lindelof of Manchester United

The central defender admitted earlier in the international break that he has been struggling with a back issue for the past few games. The 26-year-old missed United's loss against İstanbul Başakşehir due to the same issue.

"The back feels okay. I’ve been having problems for a few weeks. I’ve struggled through the matches there’s been. It’s nice that I got a few days off now where there has only been treatment and I really tried to rest. It felt good in training today. Hopefully, there should be no problems. If they want me to play, I will try to play and see how it feels. Then after that we will see how the back will be," Lindelof said.

Anthony Martial, who led France's line for the win against Portugal, was an unused substitute for the game against Sweden. Martial trained alone leading up to the game due to back problems. It remains to be seen if either of the two players make the squad for Saturday.

We'll monitor the fitness of several players following last night's matches 🌍#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2020

Michael Owen predicts the outcome of Manchester United vs West Brom

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen gave his thoughts on the weekend fixture between United and West Brom. United are lingering at 14th in the League, whereas West Brom are in the relegation positions.

"West Brom come into this after a string of poor results. Aside from putting three past Chelsea, they haven’t looked great at the back and have been equally poor going forward," Owen said.

"United have still to find their rhythm and they must find a way to get their best players all on the pitch at the same time, which is obviously easier said than done. You can’t keep Pogba on the bench, and if he can’t secure a regular place in the side soon, he may have to consider his options. For all United are inconsistent, they are up against a side that are really struggling, and I expect them to win this comfortably.”