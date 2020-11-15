Manchester United News Roundup: €80m-rated striker confirms United interest, Fernandes feels United has the mentality to win Premier League - 15th November 2020

Manchester United went into the international break with a come-from-behind victory against Everton, winning 3-1 at Goodison Park. The Red Devils will welcome West Brom to Old Trafford in the Premier League on 21st November.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 15th November 2020

Raul Jimenez confirms Manchester United approach in the summer window

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez confirmed that Manchester United made an approach to sign him in the summer transfer window. The Mexican had an excellent campaign last season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Speaking with TUDN (as replayed by TalkSport), Jiminez said:

"One day I woke up and Juventus wanted me, so did Manchester United and what I know is that there were approaches made. But an agreement was never reached and nothing was close. I’m very happy at Wolves. The truth is I am very happy in Wolverhampton. "

"It’s never wrong to be in a place where you are well but they know that I am not satisfied [with my form], I always look for more. It [a move] did not happen this time. If it happens at some point then it will have to be what is best for me, for Wolves and the team that I join."

United reportedly balked at Wolves' valuation of their No.9, with TalkSport reporting the asking price to be as high as €80million. The Red Devils signed free agent Edinson Cavani in the summer to fill the striker gap in the squad.

Manchester United have the mentality to win the Premier League, feels Bruno Fernandes

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes feels Manchester United has the mentality to win the Premier League. The League trophy has eluded the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson's last season at the club back in 2012.

Good luck to our lads in their international games today ⬇️🔴



🇸🇰 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (14:00 GMT)

🇳🇱 v 🇧🇦 (17:00 GMT)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 v 🇮🇪 (17:00 GMT)

🇧🇪 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (19:45 GMT)

Austria v Northern Ireland (19:45 GMT)#MUFC pic.twitter.com/1HVLp1cYDU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 15, 2020

While talking on the UTD podcast, Fernandes said:

"For me, it doesn't matter about the other teams, people may say they're better than us, they have a better first eleven than us, guys who come from the bench are better. People can say what they think, I don't care. For a club like United, it's a long time since we won the Premier League. It's too long, I think."

"So you have to have in your mind -- all the players, all the staff -- we're here to win. And I think we have that mentality. I came to Manchester to win trophies. You're playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history."