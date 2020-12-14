Manchester United News Roundup: Alan Shearer names 2 strikers the Red Devils should sign, Solskjaer explains how Christmas fixtures will be pivotal to the season - 13th December 2020

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a draw in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving both teams at 8th and 9th on the table respectively. The Red Devils will now face Sheffield United away from home on Thursday.

Alan Shearer names 2 attackers Manchester United should sign this season

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball

Alan Shearer has advised Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to increase their attacking output.

Haaland was linked with Manchester United before his eventual move to Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking after the Manchester derby, Shearer said:

"Cavani, they’ve got him. He’s 34 in February. [Mason] Greenwood may be that man in two or three years time because he’s got fantastic potential. But I think they need a top class centre forward in this team. Greenwood and [Marcus] Rashford should be in and around that six yard box, there’s no one there, no one at all, nothing on for Bruno."

"He needs more options, he needs a forward in there who will put the ball in the back of the net. They’ve got to get in there more often. It was far, far too easy an afternoon for Stones and for Diaz. That’s what I think they’re lacking and it showed today."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Christmas fixtures will be pivotal to the season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the upcoming Christmas schedule will be crucial to how the season will take shape.

The Premier League doesn't have a standout team yet, but Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have looked like worthy contenders.

Arsene Wenger on Pogba:



“I believe that you have to explain to a player that no matter what his future plan is, his interest and his job is to perform at the present club. It's the best way to prepare your future, to play well in the present.” [via ESPN] #MUFC — Stretford End (@stretford_end) December 13, 2020

Manchester United themselves are 8th in the table, just five points away from Spurs with a game in hand.

The Red Devils will look to get 6 points out of 6 in their next two fixtures against Sheffield United and Leeds United.

Addressing the packed schedule this month, Solskjaer said:

"I think Christmas time with the amount of games in a short space of time there will be changes in positions. We have a game less but it's a big moment in the season, this time around Christmas, then get to new year, then you have a break with the FA Cup, maybe then we will have a clearer view of how it will look for us. Now we are looking at the Sheff United and Leeds United games."